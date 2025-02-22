PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored twice during a second-period surge and the Washington Capitals raced past the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-3 on Saturday.

Alexander Ovechkin was held without a goal to remain at 879 for his career, 15 away from tying Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark. The Capitals hardly needed the Russian superstar in their return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Chychrun beat Alex Nedeljokvic twice in less than four minutes to break open a tie game. Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson pushed Washington's lead to 6-2 by the end of the period as the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals improved to 13-1-6 in their last 20 games.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby — fresh off Team Canada's victory at 4 Nations — scored his 18th of the season on a pretty backhand 6:36 into the second that briefly tied the game before Washington took firm control. The goal was the 610th of Crosby's career, tying him with Bobby Hull for 18th in NHL history.

Takeaways

Capitals: Ovechkin didn't lack for opportunities for goal No. 880. He spent nearly five straight minutes on the ice in the third period during an extended power play.

Pittsburgh: The club paid tribute to Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange — who died on Wednesday — during a moving pregame ceremony then came out and dominated the opening 25 minutes only to be undone by the familiar combination of shaky goaltending and shoddy defense.

Key moment

Protas' 16th of the season that pushed it to 5-2 just eight seconds after Chychrun's second goal sent a familiar groan through a PPG Paints Arena crowd that's grown accustomed to seeing the Penguins struggle against quality competition this season.

Key stat

62 — the number of first-period goals for Washington this season after Ethen Frank's score 5:13 into the game. That's tied for the most in the NHL.

Up next

Capitals: Start a five-game homestand on Sunday when Connor McDavid and Edmonton visit.

Penguins: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL