The Washington Capitals signed centre Nic Dowd to a two-year contract extension worth $6 million, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dowd, 34, has a career-high in goals (14), points (27) and games (81) this season, his seventh with the Capitals.

"Nic has been an integral member of our team, both on the ice and in our leadership group, and we are excited to extend his contract for another two years," general manager Chris Patrick said in a release.

"During his time in Washington, Nic has proven to be a consistent and reliable two-way player who can be trusted in all situations."

Dowd has four goals and five points in 30 career playoff games with the Capitals.

"This signing solidifies our depth at the critical centre position as we move forward," Patrick added. "Off the ice, Nic has been a consummate professional and has made significant contributions to our community through his charitable efforts."

In 581 career NHL games split between the Capitals, Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks, Dowd has 84 goals and 176 points across his 10 years in the NHL.