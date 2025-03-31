The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman David Gucciardi to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season, and carried an average annual value of $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the AHL level.

Gucciardi, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft by Washington and has played the last four seasons at Michigan State University.

The Toronto native scored six goals and totaled 16 points in 37 games with the Spartans this season.

Gucciardi ranked second in the Spartans in plus-minus rating (+21), third in blocked shots (39) and tied for first in goals scored by a defenceman on the team. He helped guide Michigan State to their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title.

In four years at Michigan State, Gucciardi scored 17 goals with 45 points in 139 games. Gucciardi is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the AHL for this season.