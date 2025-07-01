The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Martin Fehervary to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension.

The 25-year-old had five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 81 games this past season for the Capitals while averaging 19:00 minutes a night.

A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Fehervary was selected in the second round (No. 46 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In five NHL regular seasons, Fehervary has 22 goals and 53 assists for 75 points in 299 career regular season games.