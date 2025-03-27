Dylan McIlrath is remaining in the Washington Capitals fold.

The team announced the re-signing of the defenceman to a two-year, $1.6 million extension on Thursday.

The deal will pay the 32-year-old McIlrath an average annual value of $800,000.

A native of Winnipeg, McIlrath has appeared in 11 games this season, chipping in two assists, and is averaging 10:54 of ice time a night.

Originally taken with the 10th overall selection of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors by the New York Rangers, McIlrath has appeared in 86 NHL games over nine seasons with the Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings and Caps.

He has three goals and six assists.

McIlrath has won the American Hockey League's Calder Cup on three occasions, in 2017, 2023 and 2024, with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Hershey Bears.