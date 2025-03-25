Jakob Chychrun is sticking around in DC.

The Washington Capitals announced an eight-year, $72 million deal for the defenceman Tuesday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $9 million per season.

A native of Boca Raton, FL, Chychrun is in his ninth NHL season and first with the Caps. He's appeared in 65 games this season, scoring 18 goals and adding 25 assists over 20:56 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 16th overall selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, Chychrun spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Arizona Coyotes. In March of 2023, Chychrun was dealt to the Ottawa Senators for a package of draft picks. With one year remaining on a six-year, $27.6 million deal, Chychrun was traded to the Caps last offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and fellow rearguard Nick Jensen.

For his career, Chychrun has 94 goals and 165 assists in 532 games.

Chychrun is the son of former NHL defenceman Jeff Chychrun, who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992, and the nephew of Luke Richardson, who spent 21 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a coaching career.