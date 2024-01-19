The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year, $16.875 million deal, the team announced on Friday.

Protas has appeared in 42 games this season for the Capitals and has three goals and 15 assists.

“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”

The 23-year-old was selected in the third round, 91st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season for Washington and has 10 career goals in 133 games.