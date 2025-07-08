Sheldon Rempal is returning to the National Hockey League.

The Washington Capitals announced a one-year, two-way deal for the 29-year-old Calgary native.

Rempal spent last season with the Kontinental Hockey League's Ufa Salavat Yulayev where he had 31 goals and 30 assists in 61 regular season games. He was the KHL's leading scorer in the playoffs with eight goals and 13 assists in 19 playoff contests.

Undrafted out of the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers, Rempal signed with the Los Angeles Kings after two years at Clarkson and made his NHL debut in October of 2018.

He went on to appear in 21 NHL games over five seasons with the Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights. He notched two goals and an assist.

At the American Hockey League level, Rempal has scored 20-plus goals on three occasions, including a 33-goal campaign with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-2022.