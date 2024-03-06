The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year, $23 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4.6 million.

Sandin, 23, has three goals and 20 points in 52 games this season with Washington.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin was dealt to the Capitals on Feb. 28, 2023 in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and defenceman Erik Gustafsson.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

The Uppsala, Sweden native has appeared in 211 career NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 83 points split between the Maple Leafs and Capitals.