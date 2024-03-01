Caps sign WHL leading goal scorer Funk to ELC
Zac Funk - Prince George Cougars
Published
The Washington Capitals announced the signing of forward Zac Funk to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.
Funk's deal carries an annual average value of $810,000 in the NHL and $82,000 in the American Hockey League.
Funk, 20, has 56 goals and 43 assists in 58 games with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars this season.
A native of Coldstream, BC, Funk is in his second season with the Cougars after a trade from the Calgary Hitmen last season.
In 221 WHL games over six seasons, Funk has 108 goals and 95 assists.