The Washington Capitals completed a deal to acquire forward Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Penguins will receive the Chicago Blackhawks' fifth-round pick in 2025 and Washington's own third-round draft pick in 2027 for Eller.

Eller, 35, has four goals and seven points in 17 games with the Penguins this season.

The native of Rodovre, Denmark spent six seasons with the Capitals earlier in his career from 2016-22, and was a member of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2018, where he contributed seven goals and 18 points in 24 games. Eller scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Game 5 to secure the Stanley Cup title over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins were throttled 7-1 by the Dallas Stars on Monday to drop to 6-9-1, two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings.

Their slow start led to speculation that some of their star players may be up for grabs for the right price.

In 1,053 career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Penguins, Eller has 182 goals and 409 points.