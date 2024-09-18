The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday that forward T.J. Oshie will be placed on long-term injured reserve for the 2024-2025 season.

The decision was made following a medical exam administered to the 37-year-old winger.

"The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury that kept me out of the lineup," Oshie said in a statement. "I have used the offseason to explore and pursue long-term solutions for my injury. I remain committed to the process and am working and doing my best to regain total health. In the meantime, I will continue to help and support my teammates and the organization in any way I can. I greatly appreciate all of our fans' support during this time."

A native of Mount Vernon, WA, Oshie appeared in 52 games last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists. He reached the 1,000 games-played mark in a Mar. 16 game against the Vancouver Canucks.

“We will support and assist T.J. as he seeks a lasting solution for his recurring injury," Caps general manager Chris Patrick said. "T.J. is a vital member of our team and continues to be an indispensable member of the organization and leadership group. Our organization fully backs him as he assesses his current health challenges."

Originally taken with the 24th overall selection of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Oshie has appeared in 1,010 games over 16 NHL seasons with the Capitals and St. Louis Blues.

For his career, Oshie has 302 goals and 695 points, putting him 37th all-time among U.S.-born players.