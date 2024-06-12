The Washington Capitals have reached an agreement to purchase the website CapFriendly, team president and general manager Brian MacLellan confirmed Wednesday.

MacLellan said the website is expected to continue to operate until the sale closes, which is expected to occur in mid-July.

MacLellan's full statement is as follows:

"The Capitals have agreed to acquire CapFriendly, including its tools and functions, for its in-house hockey operations department. CapFriendly will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes, which is anticipated to occur in early to mid-July, after the conclusion of the NHL Draft and the start of free agency.

"This strategic move will provide the Capitals organization with the ability to digest, present and analyze both our internal and League supplied data and will also bring on board Jamie, Ryan and Christopher Davis, talented members of the CapFriendly team, once the deal has closed. The existing infrastructure will be a valuable addition to the team's hockey operations department in many ways. We anticipate that this acquisition will significantly enhance and integrate the various branches of our hockey operations department, allowing us to strengthen our management, scouting, analytics and player development, in addition to augmenting our salary cap and contractual applications.

"We are thrilled that Jamie, Ryan and Christopher have agreed to join our organization and are excited to add the CapFriendly platform and the team's related deep industry knowledge to the Capitals front office."

Founded in 2015, CapFriendly has served as a home for NHL contract and salary cap information for fans and teams alike.

More details to follow.