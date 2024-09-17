The Washington Capitals will wear their special black screaming jerseys for six games during the upcoming regular season to commemorate their 50th anniversary.

The jersey features a black, blue and bronze colour scheme with the Capital building on the shoulder.

The team will wear them on Nov. 6 against the Nashville Predators, Nov. 29 (New York Islanders), Dec. 31st (Boston Bruins), Jan. 18 (Pittsburgh Penguins, Feb. 1 (Winnipeg Jets) and April 13 (Columbus Blue Jackets).

Washington kicks off its regular season on Oct. 5 against the Bruins.