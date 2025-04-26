Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson were fined $5,000 each for unsportsmanlike conduction, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

Both fines are the maximum allowable under the terms of the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period of the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3 of their first-round series when a scrum took place in front of the Canadiens bench.

Wilson and Anderson were pushing and shoving each other when the bench door opened, causing the scuffle to spill out onto the Canadiens bench with the linesman trying to break it up.

Both players were assessed two-minute roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts for their actions.

Montreal's victory allowed them to claw back into the series that they now trail 2-1 with Game 4 to take place on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.