Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for his high-stick on Noah Gregor of the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

The in-person designation means a player can be suspended for six games or more. Player Safety said the time and date of the potential hearing has yet to be determined.

After Wilson delivered a hit to Gregor along the boards in the third period, the two became tangled up skating away and Wilson swing his stick around and nailed the Leafs’ forward directly in the face. Wilson then kept Gregor upright to prevent him from falling to the ice.

Officials assessed Wilson a double-minor on the play as the Leafs went on to win 7-3. A suspension for Wilson would be his sixth at the NHL level, with the most recent coming in 2021 when he drew a seven-game ban for boarding Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins.

The Caps forward had one assist in 16:30 of action, while Gregor tallied one shot on goal in 14:27.

Wilson has 17 goals and 15 assists in 66 games so far this season for the Capitals, his 11th with the team.

Potential suspension comes amid playoff push

Losing Wilson could prove costly for the Capitals as the team pushes for a playoff spot.

The Capitals are just one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. Washington is also just three points the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division, also with a game in hand.

Their playoff push continues Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes, with a matchup against the Red Wings looming next week.