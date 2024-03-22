Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended six games for his high-stick on Noah Gregor of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.

After Wilson delivered a hit to Gregor along the boards in the third period, the two became tangled up skating away and Wilson swing his stick around and nailed the Leafs’ forward directly in the face. Wilson then kept Gregor upright to prevent him from falling to the ice.

Officials assessed Wilson a double-minor on the play as the Leafs went on to win 7-3.

This is Wilson's sixth suspension at the NHL level, his first since 2021 when he drew a seven-game ban for boarding Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins.

The Caps forward had one assist in 16:30 of action, while Gregor tallied one shot on goal in 14:27.

Wilson has 17 goals and 15 assists in 66 games so far this season for the Capitals, his 11th with the team.