Watch coverage of 4 Nations media day on TSN.ca

Tuesday marks media day the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Watch availabilities with the head coach and general manager of each of the four teams throughout the day on this page on TSN.ca.

Team USA will lead off the day with general manager Bill Guerin and head coach Mike Sullivan set to speak at approximately 10:45am ET/7:45am PT.

Sweden will be the second team at the podium, with an availability with general manager Josef Boumedienne and head coach Sam Hallam scheduled for 12:15pm ET/9:15am PT.

Team Canada general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jon Cooper are set to address the media at 1:45pm ET/10:45pm PT.

Finland will have the final media session of the day, with general manager Jere Lehtinen and head coach Antti Pennanen slated to speak at 3:15pm ET/12:15pm PT.

Play will begin at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday, with Canada taking Sweden. Team USA will face Finalnd in their first game on Thursday.