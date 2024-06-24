WATCH LIVE: Oilers fans watch Game 7 in the Moss Pit

Game 7 is here as the Edmonton Oilers can capture the Stanley Cup with a victory over the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

You watch a LIVE feed of Oilers' fans watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Moss Pit outside Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Panthers won the first three games of the series before the Oilers stormed back with three straight wins of their own to force a Game 7.

Edmonton can become only the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after being 3-0, joining the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

A Canadian team hasn't captured the Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers are looking to win their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history - and first since 1990 - while the Panthers attempt to win their first after losing in the final last year.