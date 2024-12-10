Wayne Gretzky is ready to pass on the goal-scoring torch.

The hockey legend's record of 894 goals was once thought to be unbreakable, but Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin sits on the doorstep of claiming one of hockey's greatest achievements.

Gretzky spoke to reporters at the NHL Board of Governors meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday about his thoughts on Ovechkin's goal scoring chase and the challenges he faces.

"What Ovechkin has done has been incredible, remarkable, and great for the game," said Gretzky. "He's been a big part of the success of the NHL and the Capitals. He's been nothing but positive for our sport so it's good for him. Hopefully I'm there to shake his hand when he breaks the record."

Entering the 2024-25 campaign, there were some questions about how fast Ovechkin would be able to not only break the record but come within striking distance.

The 39-year-old winger struggled at the beginning of last season, only recording five goals in his first 29 games. He went on to register 31 goals and 65 points in 79 games, which was his lowest offensive output in a non-shortened NHL season in his 20-year career.

Ovechkin put rumours of his decline to bed early on in this season, producing at almost a goal-a-game basis with 15 goals and 25 points through 18 games. Only a fractured fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18 was able to slow him down, which knocked him out of the lineup. He is expected to return by the end of this month.

"Sometimes it's the luck of the draw," Gretzky said about Ovechkin's rollercoaster play over the last two seasons. "Sometimes you're playing really well and don't score and sometimes you're not playing well and it happens. All and all he hasn't changed his game much.

"He's a bull, his shot is as good as anybody who's ever played the game and I think his coaching staff has done a great job of utilizing him and moving him around on the power play."

Ovechkin's offensive success this season has also helped translate to success in the standings for the Capitals.

After squeaking into the playoffs last season, Washington is tied for the best record in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild with a 19-6-2 record, despite their captain being out the last nine games.

Key off-season acquisitions like centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and defenceman Jakob Chychrun have provided secondary scoring while Logan Thompson has stabilized the goaltending position with an 11-1-2 record to go along with a .913 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.

Forward Dylan Strome has taken his game to another level, leading the team with nine goals and 35 points while centre Connor McMichael has continued to develop with 15 goals and 26 points.

"Scoring goals is one thing, but when you're winning, it makes it way more fun," said Gretzky. "They're winning, having fun, and their coach is doing a great job."

As Ovechkin gets closer to reaching the NHL all-time goal record, Gretzky recognizes that spotlight on him will be bright but doesn't believe the pressure will have any effect on him.

"He's human and will get a bit nervous near the end but he'll be fine," said Gretzky. "He's handled the pressure and he's won a Stanley Cup. I talk to him periodically and I always wish him the best."