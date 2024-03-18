Veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds will sign a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Flyers to retire with the team, the Flyers announced on Monday.

Simmonds, 35, is set to sign the deal on April 13 and the team will celebrate his career prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils.

"It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers,” said Simmonds in a statement. “Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that hold in the highest regard."

Simmonds played eight seasons in Philadelphia, recording 203 goals and 378 points in 584 games.

Drafted 61st overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2007, Simmonds has 263 goals and 526 points in 1,037 career games split between the Kings, Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Toronto Maple Leafs.