The Pittsburgh Penguins hired Wes Clark as their vice president of player personnel on Monday, reuniting him with president and general manager Kyle Dubas.

Clark spent the past six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, most recently running the team's draft as director of player personnel last season and director amateur scouting from 2021-23.

The Penguins said Clark will oversee the club’s amateur, professional and college/European free agent scouting departments. He will report directly to Dubas, who parted ways with the Maple Leafs last summer before joining the Penguins.

"Starting last fall with the addition of Trent Mann as a player development and scouting advisor and the elevation of Andy Saucier to lead our pro scouting department, we have sought to really bolster our player personnel system. Our personnel decisions in this short term will be critical as we seek to add the draft picks, prospects and young players that will serve to add an infusion of young, hungry players to our core," said Dubas. “By adding Wes to lead the departments directed by Nick Pryor and Andy, along with the valuable experience and wisdom that Trent provides, we have tried to put the Penguins in a strong position to go out and execute on our personnel strategy in the short and long run.

"Having worked with Wes for many years, I have a deep trust in his ability to identify talent, lead staffs, advance our scouting process and methods, learn from mistakes to improve processes and to challenge my own thinking and planning on a near daily basis."

Clark, 41, first worked with Dubas as director of player personnel and development with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds from 2011-15.