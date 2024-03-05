When is the NHL Trade Deadline and how to watch Tradecentre on TSN

The NHL Trade Deadline is coming up later this week, with contenders aiming to improve their rosters prior to the deadline on March 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

A pair of big moves have already been made prior to the deadline with the Vancouver Canucks landing Elias Lindholm while the Dallas Stars bolstered their defence by acquiring Chris Tanev.

Who's on the 2024 Trade Bait Board?

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel tops TSN’s Trade Bait Board. The 29-year-old winger hasn't played since Feb. 14 with a shoulder injury and can't be activated off long-term injury reserve until after the March 8 trade deadline. He has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season and has a cap hit of $6 million.

The Calgary Flames are expected to be active prior to the deadline with defenceman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Jacob Markstrom sitting at No. 2 and 10 on the Trade Bait Board, respectively.

Hanifin is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has a cap hit of $4.95 million. The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman has 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games this season.

Markstrom has two years remaining on his after this season with an annual cap hit of $6 million. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun linked Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils earlier this season, and the 34-year-old netminder voiced his displeasure about how the Flames has handled the trade talk this season.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has a 21-16-2 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.61 goals-against average this season.

The Seattle Kraken could also be players on the trade market with forward Alex Wennberg and Jordan Eberle sitting at No. 11 and 16 on the Trade Bait Board.

Wennberg, 29, was held out of Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames for trade related reasons. The 6-foot-2 centre is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has a cap hit of $4.5 million. He has nine goals and 25 points in 60 games this season.

Eberle,33, is also an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season but there is a mutual interest between Kraken and Eberle on pursuing an extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. He has 14 goals and 36 points in 57 games this season with a cap hit of $5.5 million.

