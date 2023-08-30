Former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, who resigned from his position with the team in 2019 following allegations he previously used racial slurs and got physical with players, has been hired as the new head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League.

Peters left the Flames after former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged that the coach used a racial slur towards him several times during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate in Rockford.

On Tuesday, Aliu told TSN’s Salim Valji that he has never spoken directly with Peters and that Peters solicited a current NHL head coach to get in touch with him a few days ago.

Another former NHLer, Michal Jordan, accused Peters of physically abusing players, including kicking him while the two were with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In his letter of resignation from the Flames, Peters admitted to using “offensive” language, but called the incident “isolated and immediately regrettable.”

In the aftermath of Peters leaving the Flames, Aliu referred to the resignation letter as "misleading, insincere and concerning."

Peters went on to coach Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL and was fired in 2021, after a year and a half with the club.