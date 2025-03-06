The Boston Bruins have traded forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round pick, the teams announced on Thursday.

Brazeau, 27, has 10 goals and 20 points in 57 games in his first full season with the Bruins.

He had five goals and seven points in 17 games last season and recorded a goal and two points in nine playoff games.

The 6-foot-6 winger is on the final season of a two-year, $1.55 million contract with a cap hit of $775,000.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in February of 2024, Brazeau has 15 goals and 27 points in 76 career games.

Khusnutdinov, 22, has tallied two goal and five assists across 57 games with the Wild this season while Lauko, 24, has three goals and three assists in 38 games.