Minnesota Wild top defenceman Brock Faber left late in the third period of Wednesday's blowout loss to the Florida Panthers after taking a wrist shot to the face area from centre Eetu Luostarinen.

“There’s always concern,” Wild head coach John Hynes told Michael Russo of The Athletic after the game. “For him to still be evaluated, there’s obviously a concern for him. First and foremost, that he is okay because I don’t have that knowledge now.”

Faber was able to rush off the ice under his power as he grabbed this throat.

The native of Minnesota has been the Wild's best player on the blueline this season with three goals and 14 assists over 32 games in 2024-25, just his second full season in the NHL.

Faber leads his team with 25:09 of ice time per game, good enough for seventh in the NHL. The 22-year-old blueliner was the youngest player to be selected by the United States for February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Despite losing four of their last six games, including Wednesday's 6-1 blowout loss on home ice to the Panthers, the Wild still sit second in the Western Conference with a 20-8-5 record.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson, forwards Jakub Lauko, Yakov Trenin and Joel Eriksson Ek as well as defenceman Jake Middleton are also dealing with injuries on the Wild.