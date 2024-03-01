Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron have both been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last night's contest between the two teams.

Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Nashville. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 1, 2024

Nashville’s Michael McCarron has been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Minnesota. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 1, 2024

Midway through the second period of last night's game, Zuccarello was on the bench when he reached out and grabbed McCarron's jersey as a scrum had broken out in front of the Wild bench. In response, McCarron punched Zuccarello in the face. Zuccarello was given a two minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct while McCarron was whistled two minutes for roughing.

The Predators won the game 6-1.

Zuccarello, 36, has 11 goals and 50 points in 51 games this season with Minnesota, his fifth with the franchise.

McCarron, 28, is in the midst of a career season with Nashville, recording nine goals and 17 points in 49 games this season.