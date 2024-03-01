SCOREBOARD

Wild's Zuccarello, Preds' McCarron fined $2K for unsportsmanlike conduct

Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron have both been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last night's contest between the two teams. 

Midway through the second period of last night's game, Zuccarello was on the bench when he reached out and grabbed McCarron's jersey as a scrum had broken out in front of the Wild bench. In response, McCarron punched Zuccarello in the face. Zuccarello was given a two minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct while McCarron was whistled two minutes for roughing. 

The Predators won the game 6-1.

Zuccarello, 36, has 11 goals and 50 points in 51 games this season with Minnesota, his fifth with the franchise.

McCarron, 28, is in the midst of a career season with Nashville, recording nine goals and 17 points in 49 games this season. 