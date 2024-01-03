Wild place F Kaprizov (upper-body) on IR

The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Kirill Kaprizov on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Kaprizov, 26, was scratched in the second game of the Wild's home-and -home with the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 31 after taking two cross-checks to the lower back from Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon.

Kaprizov left that game in the third period and did not return, recording an assist and 15:30 minutes of ice time prior to his exit.

The Russian-born left winger is in his fourth season with the Wild and has 13 goals and 34 points in 34 games.

In response to Kaprizov's injury, Wild winger Ryan Hartman admitted to deliberately high-sticking Cole Perfetti during Sunday's game between the two teams.

Hartman was not penalized in Sunday's 3-2 win for the Jets but was fined $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Perfetti on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Hartman and Perfetti lined up for faceoff. Hartman's stick came up and hit Perfetti in the face.