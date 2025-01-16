The Minnesota Wild have placed top forward Kirill Kaprizov on the long-term injured reserve with the lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past 10 games.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 23 as Kaprizov is eligible to return to action as early as Jan. 18.

Forward Marcus Johansson was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday with a concussion while forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Ohgren were recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League with the added cap space.

Kaprizov, 27, is the Wild's top scorer this season, netting 23 goals and 27 assists over 34 games in 2024-25, his fifth season in Minnesota.

Johansson, 34, has five goals and 11 assists in 44 games this season.

The Wild are in Nashville to take on the Predators on Saturday.