Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have a hearing on Monday for slew-footing/tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat.

The incident occurred in the third period of Sunday afternoon's game in Detroit when Hartman used his leg to trip up DeBrincat from behind.

Hartman received a two-minute penalty for roughing on the play as well as a two-minute penalty for cross-checking.

The 29-year-old has scored seven goals with four assists over 18 games with the Wild in 2023-24, his fifth season in Minnesota.

The Red Wings won the game 4-1 as Minnesota dropped to 5-10-4 on the season.