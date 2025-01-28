Minnesota Wild president and general manager Bill Guerin has announced that star forward Kirill Kaprizov will undergo surgery on the lower-body injury he's been dealing with since December and will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Kaprizov posted an assist in 22:07 of ice time in Sunday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks and an additional assist in 21:24 of ice time on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

Kaprizov returned from injury last week after being sidelined since Dec. 23 with the injury, missing 12 games.

The 27-year-old winger has 23 goals and 52 points in 37 games this season, leading the Wild in goals, assists and points.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia native is signed through next season at a cap hit of $9 million. He has 183 goals and 382 points in 315 career games.

Losing Kaprizov could spell more trouble for a Wild team that is 4-6-0 in their past 10 games, leading Guerin to call out their effort level over the weekend.

“Look, every team goes through their ups and downs of the season,” Guerin told The Athletic. “But I just don’t love the way we’re playing right now because there’s no energy. We’re on the perimeter, we’re not doing the little detail things that are hard to do, but they allow you to win. I know our guys care. I know they work hard. But working hard and competing hard are two different things.

"We need more compete.”

Minnesota sits third in the Central Division with a 29-17-4 record and will take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday.