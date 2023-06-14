While fulfilling media requests during last week's NHL scouting combine in Buffalo, Will Smith found himself singing the theme song from the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which starred his namesake.

He didn't miss a beat.

"I know the song," the U.S. National Team Development Program centre said with a smile. "It comes up a lot."

As a rising star in the 2023 draft class, the “Fresh Prince” label seems to fit.

"It's getting funny because commentators love it," the Lexington, Mass., native said. "At games, at away rinks, and on Twitter, they all like to put their own little play on my name."

Will Smith is really bringing those Draft prospect intangibles 🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/K1YcRycrgA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2023

But the 18-year-old comes by it honestly.

"My dad's name is William and my grandfather is named William, so they kind of had to name me William," he said. "My dad goes by Bill and my cousin is named William too, but he goes by Billy. I like Will.'"

Smith and his teenaged teammates weren't alive when Fresh Prince was on the air, so there's no word play in the dressing room.

"My team doesn't say anything about it," he said. "I'm pretty much just known as Smitty."

On the ice, Smith is making a name for himself as a clutch performer. He was the MVP at April's Under-18 World Championship as well as January's BioSteel All-American Game. He finished the year with 127 points in 60 games.

And I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, I'll tell you how Smith became No. 3 on the latest list of prospects compiled by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

During an interview with TSN, Smith reflected on his rise and contemplated the potential for a reunion with former coach and current Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

TSN: What type of player are you?

Smith: "I'm an exciting player. Whenever I'm on the ice I try to make something happen. I love to have the puck, and I take pride in having guys want to play with me."

TSN: Linemate Gabe Perreault says you guys think the game the same way. How would you describe the way you think the game?

Smith: "I agree with him. My hockey IQ is one of my strong suits. My game is always going to create space and help the other guys on my line out. It's not a one-guy thing. You need to help create space for those guys, and then those guys will help create space for me."

TSN: Where did you improve the most this season?

Smith: "My speed and skating. You need to be a good skater to be able to take it wide and the gym was huge for that."

TSN: Who is your NHL role model?

Smith: "I love watching Jack Hughes. He's obviously a Development Program guy, so watching him go from here all the way up to now is pretty cool ... He demands the puck. He always has it. It's pretty exciting watching Devils games. He's always out there and always has the puck."

Smith gets in alone on the breakaway and makes no mistake! 🚨#USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/2OJd9PUfY8 — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) March 29, 2023

TSN: I'm sure you faced a lot of similar questions while meeting with 15 different teams at the combine. What's a question that made you think?

Smith: "The weirder ones that have nothing to do with hockey. There was nothing too bad. 'What animal are you on the ice and off the ice?'"

TSN: What was your answer?

Smith: "That I was an eagle on the ice and a golden retriever off the ice ... Everyone likes golden retrievers. I get along with everyone in the room. I'm good friends with every guy on our team. So, just that aspect of being a happy kid. I like to have fun and hang out with the guys."

TSN: You'll be playing for the Eagles next season at Boston College. Was that the idea behind the on-ice answer?

Smith: "Ah, maybe a little bit. I just liked eagles growing up. They're fearless and stuff like that."

TSN: What teams did you have dinner with at the combine and what was that like?

Smith: "Columbus [picking No. 3] and San Jose [picking No. 4]. It's definitely more relaxed than being in the room at the rink for the interviews. Those are pretty short. Those are 15 to 20 minutes, so getting to be with the teams outside the rink in a more relaxed setting is nice. You're able to talk more and you're not as rushed."

TSN: Kent Hughes doesn't need a dinner to get to know you. What has he meant to your career?

Smith: "He's meant a lot. Growing up, I knew his kids a little bit from going to the same school. He started coaching our team [the Boston Junior Eagles] the last two, three years of youth hockey, so it was pretty cool having him around. He's so respected in the hockey world, so getting to have him as a resource was very nice."

TSN: What's the best advice he gave you?

Smith: "I remember him, in the middle of one year, just saying, 'Don't worry about the stats and all that and the outside noise about all that. Just play your game everything will work out.'"

TSN: How much did you guys talk this season?

Smith: "It's different now that he's with the Canadiens, so not as much as I used to. Obviously if he would reach out, I would text him back right away."

TSN: Did your relationship come up in the interview with the Canadiens or did you guys play it straight?

Smith: "Ah, I think one little joke came up."

TSN: Do you think about possibly reuniting with him? They're picking at No. 5, and you're expected to go high.

Smith: "I mean, everyone loves talking about it, so I definitely see it. There's no way you wouldn't be able to think about it."

Kent Hughes’ face just lit up when someone mentioned prospect Will Smith.



Hughes coached Smith with the Boston Junior Eagles minor hockey team & has known the Smith family for years. pic.twitter.com/aeZQLcAyBj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 8, 2023

TSN: What would it mean to be the first American picked in the draft?

Smith: "It'd be an honour. Getting to play for the U.S. for the past two years has probably been the most special thing that's happened to me in my life so far. So, getting to be the first American picked would be pretty cool and obviously a ton of that [credit] would go to the U.S. Program."

TSN: You produced 20 points in seven games at the Under-18 World Championship as Team USA won gold. What was your best moment at that tournament?

Smith: "Ah, there's a lot. Obviously, the gold medal is the best. After that goal went in it's just relief that it's finally over and we won. That was probably the best moment."

TSN: What was it like after the overtime win?

Smith: "I just, honestly, blacked out. It went in and then the place erupted and next thing you know my gloves were touching the roof. It was nuts. The whole thing was a flash."

TSN: What did you see on the 1-on-3 goal you scored against Finland during the group stage?

Smith: "It was at the end of a shift. I got the puck in the neutral zone, and I was pretty gassed, but I didn't want to give them the puck, so I stopped up. I got my head up and kind of surveyed the situation and next thing you know I was through three guys and the goalie was pretty deep, so I just tossed it under his armpit and it went in."

TSN: Why do you have success in pressure moments?

Smith: "I like the big games. I like the hype of them and the pressure. That tournament and that All-American Game was fun. It's just knowing when to dial it in and be ready to go."

TSN: Do you ever get nervous?

Smith: "Yeah, I mean, I don't think there's anyone who doesn't feel nerves. You feel nerves until maybe you get a shift in or something like that."

Will Smith capitalizes on the penalty shot! #BAAG pic.twitter.com/SpTn0b2xzj — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 16, 2023

TSN: What will you remember most about going to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final?

Smith: "The atmosphere was pretty nuts, so just sitting there and getting to be in the crowd and feel the energy. I got chills seeing the knight come out and the whole place stood up with the towels waving, so just the atmosphere at the rink and just Vegas all around."

TSN: What was that like catching up with fellow US NTDP product Jack Eichel in the morning?

Smith: "It was cool. I got to play 3-in-3 with him last year in a summer league, so getting to meet him there and see him in the Stanley Cup final in the same year was pretty nuts. Getting some advice from him was pretty nice."

TSN: What was his advice?

Smith: "Just about enjoying the moment. He was [feeling] very hectic and now he's in the Stanley Cup."

TSN: What's it like playing 3-on-3 with him? What do you notice?

Smith: "He's just really smooth. I think he doesn't even have to skate and he's flying. So, just how smooth he is and obviously his release."

Look who's in the house. 👀



Four top prospects for the 2023 #NHLDraft took in the action in Vegas tonight! #StanleyCup



Cc: Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith pic.twitter.com/F2WbRUrH3b — NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2023

TSN: The other prospects at the Cup final were Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson and Adam Fantilli. What was it like hanging out with them?

Smith: "Pretty cool to get to know those guys and be in a different type of setting rather than having to go to the rink and be on the ice. So, getting to be with them off the ice was pretty nice just to get to know them. Going to Nashville, we're all familiar with each other."

TSN: What stood out about Bedard in that setting?

Smith: "He obviously has tons of fans and stuff like that, but off the ice he's a normal kid. All of us connected pretty well just hanging out like a couple guys."