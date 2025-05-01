William Nylander and Brady Tkachuk traded second-period goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Ottawa Senators 2-1 after two periods of Game 6 of their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can advance to the second round with a victory.

Nylander collected the puck from a scramble just inside the offensive blue line and fired it past Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark :43 seconds into the second period to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead.

Tkachuk got the Senators on the board at 7:28 with his fourth goal of the series when he deflected a point shot from Thomas Chabot past Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring in the first period when he beat Ullmark from the point on the man advantage at 18:50 of the frame, his second goal of the series.

Stolarz has made 10 saves for the Leafs through two periods.

Ullmark has turned away 15 shots for the Senators.

The Senators are trying to win their third consecutive elimination game after the Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the Battle of Ontario.