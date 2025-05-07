Brad Marchand scored for the Florida Panthers, but William Nylander and Max Domi responded for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they hold a 3-2 lead through two periods of Game 2 of their second-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Marchand wasted little time in the second frame, collecting a pass from Anton Lundell and lifting a backhand past Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll just :15 seconds after the restart.

Nylander replied for the Leafs just over four minutes later when he knocked a pass from Max Pacioretty into the net past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game at two.

Domi gave the Leafs their first lead of the game at 17:09 when he one-timed a pass from Steven Lorentz home for his second goal of the playoffs.

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues went to the dressing room at 8:18 after taking a hard hit from Leafs forward Scott Laughton.

He returned to the action later in the period.

A scrum ensued that saw Laughton pick up a double minor for roughing, Panthers defenceman Nate Schmidt got a roughing minor and Rodrigues was given a penalty for embellishment.

Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg was knocked down without a call and then retaliated, picking up a tripping minor at 9:42.

Aleksander Barkov opened the scoring for the Florida Panthers in the first period when he fired the puck past Woll at the 10:58 mark of the frame on the power play.

Pacioretty replied for the Leafs, also on the man advantage at the 18:18 mark of the period when he tipped a Morgan Rielly point shot past Bobrovsky.

Woll made his first start of the playoffs in net for the Leafs in Game 2, replacing Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The Leafs defeated the Panthers 5-4 on Monday to capture Game 1 of the series.

William Nylander had two goals and an assists and Matthew Knies scored the eventually game winner on a breakaway with six minutes left in Game 1.