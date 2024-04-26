The William Nylander watch continued Friday as the injured winger was one of the first members of the Toronto Maple Leafs to hit the ice ahead of practice.

Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was not at practice on Friday with the team calling it a "maintenance day."

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Matthews played through an illness in Game 3. The 26-year-old American has one goal and two assists this postseason, all occurring during a Game 2 victory in Boston.

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, who was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline, was also absent from practice after his wife gave birth to a baby girl in California.

The Maple Leafs trail the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their opening round series and will host Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.



Nylander, Brodie set for series debuts?

Nylander skated on the third line beside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg while defenceman TJ Brodie, who hasn't played this postseason, was on the third pairing alongside Joel Edmundson.

Nylander also took reps on the top power play unit for the first time since his injury.

Timothy Liljegren, who is minus-2 in three games, filled in for Lyubushkin, while Connor Dewar filled Matthews' spot as Nick Robertson dropped into his place on the fourth line. Dewar has one assist in three games against the Bruins.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bertuzzi - Dewar - Domi

Knies - Tavares - Marner

Nylander - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Robertson - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor

D

Rielly - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Edmundson - Brodie

Giordano - Timmins

Webber

G

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

TSN's Mark Masters suggests that the defensive alignment would indicate that Brodie will replace Liljegren for Game 4.

After playing all 82 games for the second straight season, the 27-year-old Swede has missed the opening three games of the playoffs with an unknown injury.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Thursday that having two days off before Saturday's Game 4 can only benefit Nylander.

"The more time the better," Keefe told the media. "We’ve been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play."

Nylander's has been one of the Toronto's best playoff performers over the past few years, scoring 17 goals and 23 assists over 50 career postseason games.

Nylander posted the best regular season numbers of his career in 2023-24 with 40 goals and 58 assists.