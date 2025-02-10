Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was on Sweden's top line with Mika Zibanejad and Rickard Rakell as the team held its first practice ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks worked as the team's second-line centre between Adrian Kempe and Filip Forsberg.

On defence, captain Victor Hedman joined Jonas Brodin on the top pairing ahead of Edmonton Oilers veteran Mattias Ekholm, who skated with Erik Karlsson. Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames worked in the third pairing. Florida Panthers defenceman Gustav Forsling did not skate Monday due to illness.

Nylander will looked upon to provide offence for Sweden after entering the 4 Nations break sitting second in the NHL in goals with 33 this season. Zibanejad has 11 goals and 37 points in 55 games with the New York Rangers this season, while Rakell - late addition to Sweden's roster - has 25 goals and 48 points in 56 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pettersson has 11 goals and 34 points in 49 games this season after topping 30 goals in each of the previous three seasons. Kempe has 25 goals and 46 points in 53 games with the Los Angeles Kings, while Forsberg 21 goals and 53 points in 54 games with the Nashville Predators.

Sweden will face Canada in the opening game of the tournament Wednesday night.