Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander skated with his teammates on Monday for the second straight day, but did not participate in line rushes.

After practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe left the door open for the potential of Nylander playing in Monday's Game 2 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

"We'll see how he feels here the rest of the day here and make a decision," Keefe told the media.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

Knies - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Nylander, Gregor

D

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano - Brodie

Webber - Timmins

The Maple Leafs will attempt to even their opening round series against the Bruins Monday night.

Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' 5-1 opening loss on Saturday with an undisclosed injury after appearing in all 82 games in the regular season.

The 27-year-old winger, who also took part in an optional skate on Sunday, had a career season in 2023-24 with 40 goals and 98 points. Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million extension in January.

The native of Sweden has 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career playoff games, including 14 games against the Bruins.

Maple Leafs going back to Samsonov for Game 2?

It appears Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov will get the start on Monday after the Russian took part in his regular starting routine at practice.

The 27-year-old allowed four goals on 23 shots in Game 1, pushing his overall postseason record to 5-11, alongside a 3.12 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

After a slow start which resulted in a trip to the minors in early January, Samsonov was able to turn his 2023-24 season around, finishing with a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage over 40 starts.