The Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday to capture their series in six games.

William Nylander scored twice, including an empty netter to ice the game late in the third period.

Max Pacioretty scored the goal that stood up as the winner with just over five minutes left in the third period.

Auston Matthews also found the net for the Leafs, who will face the defending champion Florida Panthers in their next matchup.

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron responded for the Senators, who avoided elimination twice before finally falling in Game 6.

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will play in the other Eastern Conference semifinal series.