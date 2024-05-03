Winner of Bruins-Maple Leafs series to play Monday in Florida

The winner of Saturday's Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will have little time to rest before the second round starts.

The National Hockey League announced after the Maple Leafs forced Game 7 with a 2-1 win on Thursday that Game 1 between their series winner the Florida Panthers will take place Monday in Sunrise.

The Panthers will have a full week's rest for the game, having clinched their spot in the second round on Monday with a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5.

Florida secured the top seed in the Atlantic Division with a win over the Maple Leafs in their final game of the season as the Bruins lost both of their final two games.

The second-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will begin Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The opening games of the second round have not been announced for the Western Conference, where the Edmonton Oilers will play the winner of the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators series and the Colorado Avalanche will face either the Dallas Stars or Vegas Golden Knights.