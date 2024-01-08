The top spot in our Power Rankings – and two of the top three spots overall – belong to teams from north of the border.

The Winnipeg Jets, winners of six straight games, sit atop our rankings. Winnipeg has a league-best 56 points and a .718 point percentage.

From a process standpoint, the Jets rank seventh in expected goal differential. This team is a wagon, led by stellar defensive play and goaltending. Winnipeg has kept its opponents to fewer than four goals in 29 straight games, the second longest streak since expansion in 1967. Only the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild’s streak of 35 games is longer.

Sitting third on our list are the resurgent Edmonton Oilers. After a disastrous start to the season that cost head coach Jay Woodcroft his job, the Oilers have been on a tear, winning their past seven games.

Stuart Skinner has been much better in goal and the team has finally started to bury the numerous chances it has been getting all season offensively. Edmonton sits 20th in points percentage but first in expected goal differential. Third may seem high in our rankings, but that’s where we expect this team to be as it continues to rocket up the standings.

Fresh off a 2-1-0 week, the Vancouver Canucks check in at No. 7 on our list. While the Oilers rank 10th in goal differential and first in expected goal differential, the Canucks are the exact opposite - 10th in expected goal differential, first in goal differential.

There’s no question Vancouver is a top team in terms of process and results, but we believe there is still an offensive regression to come, even if it may not be as severe as initially thought. The Canucks look every bit the strong defensive team they’ve been all season, ranking fourth in goals against, seventh in expected goals against.

Sitting just outside the top 10, the Toronto Maple Leafs occupy the 11th spot on our list. The Leafs are fresh off a California sweep, outscoring the Kings, Ducks and Sharks by a combined 9-3 score.

Martin Jones has been a stud between the pipes for a team without its original two goaltenders, ranking second among all goalies with at least 10 games played in save percentage and third in goals-against average.

All of the talk in Toronto today has revolved around William Nylander and his contract extension. Nylander is having a breakout season, leading the team in points and ranking fifth in scoring in the NHL.

The Calgary Flames sit 19th on our list following a 2-2-0 week. The Flames' most recent game was a 4-3 loss to the injury-plagued Chicago Blackhawks.

The Flames sit 26th in points percentage despite ranking just inside the top 20 in goal and expected goal differential. Either way, Calgary has underperformed this season, and none of their numbers from a process or results standpoint signal a playoff team, let alone a true contender in the Pacific Division.

The Ottawa Senators’ season can be summed up in one word: disappointing. With high off-season hopes, the Senators have been anything but an up-and-coming team in the East. Ottawa has lost three straight in regulation and seven of its past 10 games.

The Senators struggled defensively and in goal to start the season and have been significantly worse defensively in terms of the quality of chances they allow since Jacques Martin took over behind the bench. The team looks much better on paper than it has played on the ice this season and is not getting the benefit of the doubt any longer from our model, which ranks them 27th in the league.

The Montreal Canadiens sit 29th on our list following a 2-1-0 week, capped off by an impressive win over the New York Rangers.

Sam Montembeault’s brilliance was on display once again with a terrific performance in net, highlighted by an amazing save on Mika Zibanejad in the shootout. Canadiens goalies have a league-leading nine steals this season (games in which their goals saved above expected are greater than the goal differential).

The injury-plagued Habs’ next action is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.