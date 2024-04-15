Rutger McGroarty is staying in school.

The Winnipeg Jets prospect will return to Michigan for his junior season next fall, the program announced on Monday.

Rutger McGroarty announces he will return to the University of Michigan for the 2024-25 season!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/4SU9jG4e3b — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 15, 2024

A 20-year-old native of Lincoln, NE, McGroarty was the 14th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft out of the United States National Team Development Program.

A right winger, McGroarty appeared in 36 games for the Wolverines this past season, scoring 16 goals and adding 36 assists. His performance this season was recognized by on the All Big Ten First-Team.

Internationally, McGroarty has represented the United States on a number of occasions and was a member of the gold medal-winning entry at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden where he scored five goals and added four assists in seven games.