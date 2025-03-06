The Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets swapped goaltenders on Thursday.

Chris Driedger heads to his hometown Jets with Kaapo Kahkonen going the other way.

Driedger, 30, is a veteran of 67 NHL games with the Panthers, Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken.

He's appeared in 20 games for the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers this season. Driedger is 10-6-4 with a goals against average of 2.97 and an .878 save percentage.

Kahkonen, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Jets in the offseason. He was claimed off of waivers by the Colorado Avalanche in October and appeared in a single game for the team. He was reclaimed by the Jets in November.

A native of Helsinki, Kahkonen has appeared in 140 NHL games over seven seasons with the Avs, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Kahkonen has appeared in 22 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, going 6-14 with a GAA of 3.29 and an .885 SV%.