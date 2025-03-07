The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded veteran defenceman Luke Schenn to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a second and a fourth round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Schenn, 35, was acquired by the Penguins, along with forward Tommy Novak, on Wednesday from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Michael Bunting and a draft pick.

He has a goal and five points in 61 games with the Predators this season while averaging 15:35 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is on the second season of a three-year, $8.25 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Schenn has 44 goals and 203 points in 1,057 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Predators.

Schenn is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, helping the Lightning win championships in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native has represented Canada four times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2009.

