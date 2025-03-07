The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded veteran defenceman Luke Schenn to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a second rounder in 2026 and a fourth round pick in 2027, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Schenn, 35, was acquired by the Penguins, along with forward Tommy Novak, on Wednesday from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Michael Bunting and a draft pick.

He has a goal and five points in 61 games with the Predators this season while averaging 15:35 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is on the second season of a three-year, $8.25 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.75 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Schenn has 44 goals and 203 points in 1,057 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Predators.

Schenn is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, helping the Lightning win championships in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native has represented Canada four times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2009.

Jets add Tanev

The Jets also acquired forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027, Dreger adds.

Tanev, 33, has nine goals and 17 points in 60 games with the Kraken this season.

The 6-foot winger is on the final season of a six-year, $21 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Tanev has 83 goals and 175 points in 533 career games split between the Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken.

The Toronto native represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, recording four goals and five points in a fourth-place finish.