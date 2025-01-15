WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Phillips, 23, has scored a goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season and also has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 28 games for the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

The defenceman from Barrie, Ont. has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and 31 penalty minutes in 56 NHL games over four seasons in Chicago.

Phillips was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL draft.

Kuzmin, from Kholstovo, Belarus, was selected by Winnipeg in the third round (82nd overall) at the 2021 draft.

The 21-year-old has a goal and three assists in 21 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.