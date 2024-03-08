The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for draft picks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Toffoli, 31, was acquired by the Devils last June from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick.

The 6-foot winger has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season.

Toffoli is on the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract and has an annual cap hit of $4.25 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 47th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2010 draft, Toffoli has 253 goals and 510 points in 794 career games split between the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Flames, and Devils.

Toffoli helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons, registering seven goals and 14 points in 26 playoff games in 2014.