The Winnipeg Jets have entered into a partnership with the Norfolk Admirals to become the club's ECHL affiliate for the 2023-24 season, it was announced Friday.

The Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, are also involved in the partnership.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with the Norfolk Admirals," said Jets senior vice president and director of hockey operations/assistant general manager Craig Heisinger in a news release. "The city of Norfolk and the Admirals franchise have a rich hockey history. We look forward to the opportunity that this affiliation will provide for our prospects."

"Last year, our organization made a concerted, positive transformation to our on and off-ice product that our incredible city and fan base has been desperate for," said Admirals general manager and head coach Jeff Carr in the same release. "This affiliation helps us build a solid base as we continue to ascend in our new culture."

The Admirals finished last in the North Division a season ago, going 21-46-2-3 with a league-low 47 points. It was their seventh season in the ECHL.

The team begins its 2023-24 season on Oct. 20 when they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates.