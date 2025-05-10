The Winnipeg Jets bounced back to even their second-round series against the Dallas Stars Friday night, earning a 4-0 victory in Game 2 behind a shutout from Connor Hellebuyck.

The Vezina Trophy frontrunner stopped all 22 shots he faced in the victory, which accounted for his fourth career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout and tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece. Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and added an assist for a three-point night while Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry also found the back of the net.

Vilardi opened the scoring just under four minutes into the game, batting a rebound past Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger on the power play for his first of the playoffs.

Ehelrs added one a few minutes later to double the Jets' lead, sliding home a cross-ice pass for his first postseason goal in nearly four years as the Jets took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Winnipeg added a goal in the second period from Lowry, their captain, who corralled a point shot off the end boards and tucked it into the open cage. Ehlers added an empty-netter in the third period to seal the deal.

After missing the opening game of the series with an upper-body injury, star defenceman Josh Morrissey returned for Game 2 after head coach Scott Arniel said he would "probably" be back in the lineup.

The Stars took the series-opener Wednesday with Mikko Rantanen accounting for all three scores in the 3-2 victory. Game 3 of the series goes Sunday evening in Dallas.

