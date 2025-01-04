WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets were hurting from more than a third consecutive loss on Saturday.

The 4-2 setback to the Detroit Red Wings came with a pair of injuries to defencemen — one that was manageable and one that’s up in the air.

After taking a puck to the mouth in the first period that required an exit to get eight stitches, Josh Morrissey scored a goal in the second frame but it wasn’t enough for Winnipeg to avoid an 0-2-1 record in its past three games.

“Being around this league, throughout my career there's never an easy two points in the NHL,” said Morrissey, who described his cut lip as not feeling great.

“We just saw that, obviously, two teams that are well below us in the standings, we gave up three out of four points. You have to find a way to get every point. Every point's the same no matter who you're playing, of course.”

The Jets (27-12-2) lost 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks last Thursday and were beaten 5-2 by the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.

Winnipeg defenceman Colin Miller was also hit by a puck in the first period, but it was in the throat and he didn’t return to the game.

“Pretty serious,” Jets head coach Scott Arniel said of Miller’s injury. "We’ll just wait and see. He’s got to get looked at here a little bit more and then we’ll have a little bit more of an idea (on Sunday).”

Losing both defencemen until Morrissey returned late in the first period threw a wrench in the game plan, Arniel admitted.

“There were a lot of things happening in that first period — (and) it got us out of whack,” he said. “We took over the second and we took over the third, there were a lot of chances. We outchanced them. We had chances.

“We had some posts, we had some looks, but at the end of the day they came out on top.”

Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each scored power-play goals to help extend Detroit’s winning streak to a season-high four games.

Larkin added an empty-net goal and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. Raymond added one assist, Patrick Kane contributed a pair of helpers and Moritz Seider had three assists.

Alex Lyon made 21 saves for the Red Wings (17-18-4), who were 2-for-3 on the power play.

“We knew coming into the game that they have a really good power play, best in the league, so penalty kill was a huge part,” Raymond said. “And we were able to get two on the power play, so good game.”

Nikolaj Ehlers, with 3:15 remaining in the third, scored for the Jets, who got blanked on their two power-play chances.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced and was held at 299 career wins for the second game in a row.

“Certainly the penalty kill has been a total rebound,” said Detroit head coach Todd McLellan, who took over the team after the Christmas break and has guided it to a 4-1-0 record.

“Winnipeg didn't get many opportunities, but when they did we held our ground, we did our jobs … and Alex made saves when he needed to make them. So when you win the special teams battle in this league, you have a real good chance at success.”

Larkin scored at 6:25 of the first period, a frame in which Detroit outshot the Jets 17-7.

After Raymond made it 2-0 at 4:33 of the second period, Morrissey scored 75 seconds later with a shot that went off a Detroit stick.

The Jets outshot the Red Wings 11-3 in the middle frame.

DeBrincat’s 17th goal of the season after a Winnipeg turnover made it 3-1 at 7:14 of the third and Ehlers tipped in Neal Pionk’s point shot at 16:45.

Hellebuyck was pulled for the extra attacker with 2:37 left, but Larkin added the empty-netter with 29 seconds on the clock.

The Jets play the third game of their eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, the last team they beat on Dec. 30 in a 3-0 shutout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.