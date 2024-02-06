Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari on Tuesday.

Just over four minutes into the second period, Acciari controlled the puck through the neutral zone before Dillon elevated himself and contacted Acciari in the head with his shoulder.

Acciari's helmet was sent flying by the contact and multiple Penguins players rushed to defend their teammate.

Pittsburgh was leading 1-0 at the time of the incident on a first-period goal by Kris Letang.

Dillon has six goals and 15 points in 47 games with the Jets this season, his third with the team.

The New Westminster, B.C. native has 35 goals and 191 points in 862 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals and the Jets.